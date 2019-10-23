SPOKANE, Wash. — Two duck hunters who were stuck clinging to a log to stay afloat in Lake Coeur d'Alene after their boat sank were saved by a local kayaker who spotted the pair from the beach.

Dillon Szafas, 25, and Jeffery Fries, 33, were duck hunting in Cougar Bay in a flat bottom boat when a large wave came over the front, causing the boat to capsize, according to Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger. Although they had flotation devices in the boat, neither had one on, Wolfinger said.

Many bystanders called authorities to report the duo floating several hundred feet off the beach.

A local man, Terry, was told the pair was floating in the lake, and grabbed his kayak so he could help, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff Recreation Safety, KSFRS, Facebook page. The page did not provide Terry's last name.

"The two duck hunters... were contacted by Terry and comforted knowing that he was there to help until emergency personnel could arrive," KSFRS wrote.

Terry also stayed and helped emergency personnel clean up the hunters' personal items which were left floating in the water, according to the post.

The vessel the hunters were in appears to have been overloaded which caused the boat to ride too low in the water, contributing to the boat capsizing, according to Wolfinger.

