Numerous dog food manufacturers are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to voluntarily recalled their producers due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.
The recalls started at the beginning of November and products were distributed throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Consumers who have purchased products affected by the recalls should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Dogs that ingest elevated levels of vitamin D may show symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers with dogs who have consumed the product listed above and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.
What Brands Have Been Recalled?
The list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA include:
Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food
UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag
TC3 29 October 2018
TA1 30 October 2018
TA2 30 October 2018
TC1 30 October 2018
TC2 30 October 2018
TC3 30 October 2018
Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag
UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag
Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag
UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag
Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag
UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag
UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag
Ahold Delhaize (firm has not yet issued recall press)
Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag
All lot codes
Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag
All lot codes
Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag
All lot codes
Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag
All lot codes
ELM Pet Foods, Inc. (11/29/18)
ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag
D2 26 FEB 2019
TE1 30 APR 2019
TD1 5 SEP 2019
TD2 5 SEP 2019
UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag
TB3 6 APR 2019
TA1 2 JULY 2019
TI1 2 JULY 2019
ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
TB3 14 Sep 2019
TA2 22 Sep 2019
TB2 11 Oct 2019
ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
Best by Nov 23 2019
UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag
Best by Nov 20 2019
Lidl (Orlando brand) (11/6/18)
Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
Lidl product number 215662
TI1 3 Mar 2019
TB2 21 Mar 2019
TB3 21 Mar 2019
TA2 19 Apr 2019
TB1 15 May 2019
TB2 15 May 2019
Natural Life Pet Products (11/2/18, expanded 11/9/18)
Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020
Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag
UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag
UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag
Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020
The recalled products were sold nationwide.
For even more information about these recalls, visit the FDA's website.