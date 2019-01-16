Numerous dog food manufacturers are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to voluntarily recalled their producers due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.

The recalls started at the beginning of November and products were distributed throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Consumers who have purchased products affected by the recalls should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Dogs that ingest elevated levels of vitamin D may show symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers with dogs who have consumed the product listed above and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.

What Brands Have Been Recalled?

The list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA include:

Sunshine Mills, Inc.

Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food

UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag

TC3 29 October 2018

TA1 30 October 2018

TA2 30 October 2018

TC1 30 October 2018

TC2 30 October 2018

TC3 30 October 2018

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag

UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag

Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag

UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag

Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag

UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag

UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag

Ahold Delhaize (firm has not yet issued recall press)

Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food

UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag

All lot codes

Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food

UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag

All lot codes

Kroger (12/5/18)

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food

UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag

All lot codes

King Soopers (12/5/18)

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food

UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag

All lot codes

ELM Pet Foods, Inc. (11/29/18)

ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe

UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag

D2 26 FEB 2019

TE1 30 APR 2019

TD1 5 SEP 2019

TD2 5 SEP 2019

UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag

TB3 6 APR 2019

TA1 2 JULY 2019

TI1 2 JULY 2019

ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe

UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag

TB3 14 Sep 2019

TA2 22 Sep 2019

TB2 11 Oct 2019

ANF, Inc. (11/28/18)

ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food

UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag

Best by Nov 23 2019

UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag

Best by Nov 20 2019

Lidl (Orlando brand) (11/6/18)

Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

Lidl product number 215662

TI1 3 Mar 2019

TB2 21 Mar 2019

TB3 21 Mar 2019

TA2 19 Apr 2019

TB1 15 May 2019

TB2 15 May 2019

Natural Life Pet Products (11/2/18, expanded 11/9/18)

Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag

Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020

Nutrisca (11/2/18)

Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag

UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag

UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag

Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020

The recalled products were sold nationwide.

For even more information about these recalls, visit the FDA's website.