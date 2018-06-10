WALLACE, Idaho — A semi truck overturned early Saturday morning in Idaho after the driver fell asleep at the wheel and struck the median on I-90 east.

At about 6:20 a.m., Idaho State Police responded to a semi crash on I-90 near Wallace at milepost 62.Terry Rinkes, 56, of John Day, Ore. fell asleep behind the wheel on the semi traveling eastbound.

The semi struck and moved the center divider into the westbound lanes. Coral Blue, 23, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., struck the debris heading westbound.

The crash caused a puncture in the semi's fuel tank, spilling diesel fuel onto the roadway. It was cleared by 12:00 p.m. Saturday.

ISP said no one was injured and everyone involved wore their seatbelts.

