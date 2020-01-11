x
Dr. Bob Lutz breaks his silence on his resignation from Spokane Regional Health District

Dr. Bob Lutz, who served as Spokane Regional Health Officer and ushered the county through its coronavirus response, is no longer an employee at SRHD.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Dr. Bob Lutz is breaking his silence after the Spokane County Regional Health board forced the former Health officer to resign.

His statement reads in full: 

"In light of the recent events surrounding my employment with the Spokane Regional Health District, I have hired attorney Bryce Wilcox from Lee & Hayes. To be clear, I have not resigned. I maintain a strong desire to continue working to promote the health and safety of the citizens of Spokane County and this region.  The manner, timing, and motivation underlying the request I resign is troubling, and I have hired Mr. Wilcox to assist me in pursuing all available legal remedies should the SRHD’s Board decide to terminate my employment.  Like everyone else, I am now in limbo and am awaiting word from the Board regarding my employment status.  Further information will be forthcoming after I hear from the Board."