SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane man is under investigation for crimes related to sexual abuse and providing drugs to minors.

Charles E. Green, 55, is accused of communication with a minor for immoral purposes; distribution to persons under age eighteen; and commercial sex abuse of a minor, according to court documents.

The victims are seven minors between the ages of 14 and 17.

According to court documents, the incidents occurred between November 2017 and May 2018. They involved sexually explicit messages sent to minors by Green; providing illegal narcotics to minor females; attempting to engage minor females in sexual activity; and offering illegal narcotics to minor females in exchange for sexual activity.

The witnesses and victims said Green engaged in these crimes at his residence in the Shadle area and the garage on the property. Detectives and officers searched Green’s property and seized items related to the crimes.

In the past six months and as recently as two weeks ago, Green routinely engaged in the use and distribution to minors of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, alcohol and other drugs, court documents said. He has also used multiple cell phones and numbers, and many social media accounts to ask minors to engage in sex acts with him.

Many of the messages are too explicit to include but these are two excerpts:

“You’d make an awesome lover all of which I could teach you”

and

“I want to apologize for being a jerk and try to explain why I was a jerk to you I like you a lot I’m cray about you…I’ve always wanted to hold you and love you…I’d party with you and get you stoned all the time I don’t understand why you wouldn’t want to fool around with me nobody had to know it could be our little secret no strings attached”

Court documents said Green also installed a video surveillance system, including a camera, inside his laundry room where the girls changed and pointed one camera into a victim’s bedrooms.

Green frequently admitted he knew the girls were under 18, according to documents.

