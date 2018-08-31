A KING 5 viewer said she, her husband, and a lot of people they know have recently experienced a sore throat or other cold-like symptoms. She wanted to know if it was a lingering effect of the wildfire smoke or a virus.

Swedish Hospital pediatrician Dr. Rupin R. Thakkar said his office has seen a recent spike in people experiencing a sore throat and a cough.

"This is partly directly due to smoke exposure which can cause those symptoms. But the spike in those symptoms is also due to the spread of cold viruses," Thakkar wrote in an email.

He explained that whenever people spend more time inside buildings with closed air circulation, they are more exposed to cold viruses. That happens during the winter months when we all spend more time indoors. People also spent more time indoors hiding from the poor air quality.

"That was the right thing to do for prevention of more serious health effects from the smoke exposure, but unfortunately it did allow for cold viruses to spread," he said. "We honestly don't yet fully understand what the long-term effects of the smoke exposure are on generally healthy people. The belief has been that long-term effects are minimal, but with wildfires becoming more common and us having repeated exposures, we may learn of more effects."

Thakkar said even though staying indoors increases our chances of catching a cold, it's still the best thing to do to avoid poor air quality.

