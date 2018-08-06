The Pasco Sheriff's Office found a Capachun monkey attached to a man they were arresting for auto theft in Holiday, Florida.

"All in a day's work," the sheriff's office posted as they described the strange arrest on Facebook.

According to the post, Cody Hession drove the stolen vehicle into a ditch before he was arrested.

Upon the arrest, deputies found the Capachun monkey he had with him, as it clung to his clothing.

According to the post, Hession did not have a permit for the animal, so the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took possession of the monkey and transported it to the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary.

