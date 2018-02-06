SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Licensing will be adding new language to driver licenses and identification cards in compliance with the federal REAL ID Act.

Beginning July 1, the Department of Licensing will mark all standard-issue driver licenses and ID cards with “federal limits apply.” The change is in compliance with legislation that requires all states to mark identification documents that don’t comply with the federal.

The DOL expects to be in full compliance with the REAL ID Act by fall 2018.

Washington residents have until October 1, 2020 to make a choice about their ID documents. Standard driver licenses and ID cards will not be permitted for use when boarding domestic flights and or entering some secure federal facilities, such as military bases.

The enhanced driver license and ID card is optional. Standard driver licenses and ID cards can still be used for driving, applying for or receiving federal benefits and for entering a federal facility that doesn't require ID, such as the post office.

More information about the REAL ID Act and what it means for Washington residents can be found on the DOL website.

