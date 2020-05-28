DENVER — A protest against the death of George Floyd blocked major roads and an interstate in Denver Thursday evening, and led Denver Police officers to deploy tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowds that had marched through the city for hours.

The Denver protest was a statement against police brutality after a video shared widely on social media showed a Minneapolis police officer standing on Floyd’s neck while he was heard saying “I can’t breathe.” This has led to protests across the country – including in Minneapolis where crowds set fires and looted businesses.

In Denver, Sky9 video showed a crowd that had initially gathered at the Colorado Capitol separate into multiple groups. One of them marched down the 16th Street Mall and toward Interstate 25 via 20th Street, where they ultimately crowded onto the highway and blocked traffic.

The highway was closed at roughly 7 p.m., and reopened about 30 minutes later.

>>> The video below is a compilation of the protests courtesy Brett Forrest.

Another group stayed at the Capitol, where multiple gunshots were fired just after 5:30 p.m. At this point, Denver Police can’t say if this was related to the protests. State Rep. Leslie Herod (D-Denver) told 9NEWS she was told to run into the Capitol for cover.

No injuries were reported.

RELATED: Shots fired near Colorado Capitol, no reports of injuries

Another video taken near the Capitol showed a driver apparently swerve in an effort to hit a protester.

Graffiti was painted on the Colorado Capitol building, and a state patrol cruiser as well as a vehicle belonging to Democratic State Sen. Leroy Garcia had their windows shattered.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock posted a statement to Twitter asking protesters to behave peacefully.

“You can be angry,” Hancock wrote. “You can be outraged. I certainly am and I join you in those feelings and demands of #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. March for justice and to see it served, but please march in peace. Responding to violence with violence will only lead to more violence.”

As the night went on, protesters moved to East Colfax Avenue, which was eventually closed in the area of Washington Street. Video from Sky9 showed Denver police officers in full riot gear deploying what appeared to be tear gas or another type of chemical round.

Though the crowd briefly dispersed, by 9 p.m. it had moved back to the Capitol, where 9NEWS Reporter Marshall Zelinger saw numerous cars with shattered windows.

Members of Colorado's state legislature have been locked in the State Capitol, where they were working on ways to solve a budget shortfall caused by COVID-19.

This protest happened while Colorado is under a safer at home order, which bars gatherings of more than 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Facebook event for the Denver protests asks people to bring face coverings as well as signs.

Photos from the march showed many protesters in masks with their faces covered.

The four officers seen in the video of Floyd's death have been fired, and protests Minneapolis' mayor has called for the officer who pinned Floyd down to be charged.

"We watched for five whole excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black man," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. "I saw no threat, I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary."

This undated handout photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday, May 27, 2020, for criminal charges to be filed against officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen on video kneeling against the neck of handcuffed Floyd, who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Christopher Harris via AP)

AP

RELATED: LeBron James calls attention to George Floyd's death with Colin Kaepernick picture

RELATED: Minneapolis Mayor: 4 officers involved in George Floyd's death terminated

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen issued the following statement about Floyd's death earlier Thursday:

“The Denver Police Department sends our condolences to the family of George Floyd. The actions and type of force used by Minneapolis police officers in the video are inexcusable and contrary to how we train our officers. Treating those we serve with respect is of the utmost importance to me as chief and those who make up the Denver Police Department. The Denver Police Department values the sanctity of life and is committed to respecting and protecting the dignity, safety, and rights of our community members. Recognizing that this practice needed to be put into policy, DPD implemented a revised use of force policy that includes community input, which increases officer accountability while emphasizing de-escalation tactics to reduce the need of use of force.”

Frey told 9NEWS sister station KARE11 that the maneuver used by the officer seen holding Floyd down was not one approved by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now investigating Floyd’s death and will submit a recommendation about the filing of charges to Minnesota’s attorney general.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS