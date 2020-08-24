Defund the police rally held at Spokane courthouse

Several activists stood on the opposite side of a ‘back the blue’ protest calling for law enforcement funds to be divvied out into the community.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over the past few months, protests across the country have become normal and there's been several in Spokane. Today that was no different as a gathering formed outside of the courthouse calling for the defunding of police.

After George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police, a conversation began to emerge about resources dedicated to law enforcement.

“They have exorbitant funding that they’re spending on weaponry, military-grade equipment that should not be used,” said Emily Peters of the Human Rights Activist Coterie.

Organizers of today’s feel that police brutality is something that happens far too often here in Spokane.

Their goal isn't to necessarily abolish a police presence but things like homelessness, education, and forming bonds with the community are something they prioritize over arrest and traffic stops.

It's something they’re willing to fight for no matter how long it takes.

“The city council, our mayor, the police department themselves, they need to stand up and do what they need to take care of things in their own home,” explained Debbie Novak. “They've got big-time problems and they can't go around with their head in the sand and act like everything is ok.”

Debbie is the mother of David Novak. He was a 35-year-old man shot and killed by the Spokane Police Department on January 7th, 2019.

The prosecutor for that case decided lethal force was justified by SPD but Novak's family says he was unarmed on his property so there was no reason for his life to be taken.

Every 7th day of the month, his family stands in front of the courthouse to push for change and get David's name cleared.

“If it was your brother or sister you would be devastated,” expressed Crystal Jenkins, David's sister. “They would be devastated and we have family that are in the police department that we do back but when they are not letting us back them, that’s their own fault.”