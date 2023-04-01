Deadly I-90 crash backs up traffic in Post Falls

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), they were involved in a pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle when it crashed.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Law enforcement is investigating a fatal crash on I-90 in Post Falls Saturday.

The crash happened in the area of I-90 and Greensferry Road, causing traffic to back up.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), they were involved in a pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle when it crashed.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said the vehicle came to a rest on the property of Knudtsen Chevrolet.

One person died in the crash, according to officials. Another person was taken to Kootenai Health with major injuries.

KCSO is investigating the crash with help from Coeur d'Alene Police and ISP.

Traffic delays are expected for several hours, according to KCSO.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.