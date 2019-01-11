NAMPA, Idaho — In just a couple of months, concrete restrooms and storage buildings manufacturing company, CXT Inc., will relocate its Northwest plant operations from Spokane to Nampa.

“What we wanted to do is centralize manufacturing at a closer location to CXT’s existing and prospective customer base,” said L.B. Foster’s marketing and communications manager, Jake Fuellhart.

CXT is a subsidiary of L.B. Foster Company. Their move here will bring 80 jobs to the Treasure Valley.

“We're pleased that our economy continues to grow, and we are continuing to create new jobs that really have a high quality of pay and be a good investment in the community,” said City of Nampa’s Economic Development Director, Beth Ineck. “These jobs pay above our county average wage so their wage rates are above $42,000 a year on average, so they'll be a quality investment for our city."

It’s an investment, the city hopes will pay off for the people who live in Nampa.

“Our goal from an economic development in the city is to help our existing businesses first... but then also be a really attractive location for new investment,” Ineck said. “So we want to make sure that our residents have the opportunity to live and work in the city. We still have a lot of residents who leave the city for work every day, so when we can bring in new companies and help our existing companies grow, it keeps more people in Nampa.”

The plant will have 79,000 square feet dedicated for manufacturing, and 5,000 square feet for offices and employee areas.

They hope to start production in January 2020.

“We're just very excited to join the Treasure Valley business community,” Fuellhart said. “We look forward to developing strong business alliances in that area with businesses around the region for years to come.”