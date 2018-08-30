JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A spokesperson with CVS confirmed that its Florida stores temporarily pulled all powdered Enfamil baby formula from its shelves because of a suspected tampering incident in Tampa.

A Tampa mom said the package looked fine on the outside with a protective seal, but when she opened it up at home, she found flour instead, according to WPTV.

The spokesperson, Michael J. DeAngelis, said no recall by Enfamil was issued, but they pulled the product as a precaution as the CVS pharmacy conducts an internal review.

"This was done out of an abundance of caution and we expect to resume the sale of these products shortly," DeAngelis said.

DeAngelis said employees can help customers find an alternative product.

