Police investigation into fatal 2021 shooting near WSU complete, felony charges recommended for suspect

Nearly two years after the deadly shooting, police have finished their investigation and recommended charges for a suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULLMAN, Wash. — Nearly two years after a large party in Pullman ended in the death of one and injury of a Washington State University (WSU) football player, police announced they have completed their investigation and recommended charges for a suspect.

The Pullman Police Department (PPD) announced Tuesday the investigation into a fatal 2021 shooting near a large party on College Hill is complete. Now, the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the department's recommended charges, which include more than one felony.

Detectives only just recently completed the investigation into the shooting because the case is very complex with a multitude of evidence and witness interviews, according to PPD Commander Aaron Breshears.

"This case has not been forgotten by the Pullman Police Department," he said. "Since the shooting occurred on Sept. 25, 2021, we have been continually investigating since it has been a complicated investigation involving lots of moving factors."

The fatal shooting happened in September 2021. Liban A. Barre and Brandon C. Gray, a WSU football player, were taken to the hospital following the shooting. Barre later died from his injuries.

George Harris III allegedly shot and killed Barre before shooting and seriously injuring Gray. He later turned himself in to police, claiming he was jumped and fired in self-defense.

Harris was initially arrested and charged with second-degree assault, but he was quickly released from jail after posting bond. At that time, prosecutors had not yet formally filed charges against Harris because they were waiting on the outcome of PPD's investigation.

Once prosecutors finish reviewing the case, the charges will be announced.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.