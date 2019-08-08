PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University football player has a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.

KLEW’s Armen Araradian confirmed with the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office that WSU Offensive Lineman Christian Haangana, 21, failed to appear at two court dates. He was expected to appear in court July 23 and Tuesday.

Haangana now has a $1,000 warrant.

The Cougs are currently practicing in Lewiston and Haangana has not been there.

Haangana was arrested in April on felony vandalism charged.

A spokesperson for the Pullman Police Department said officers received a report that people were jumping on cars at the Cougar Ridge Apartments on College Hill. A witness said they followed the suspects, who drove away from the scene.

A Whitman County Sheriff’s spokesperson said Haangana, 19-year-old Fa’avae Fa’avae and 20-year-old Makamae Gormera-Stevens were arrested for felony second-degree malicious mischief.

The athletes allegedly dented the hoods and busted windows of a Mercedes sports utility vehicle and sedan.

Haangana is a redshirt junior offensive lineman who played in all games for the Cougars last season.

RELATED: WSU student-athletes arrested after allegedly jumping on cars, police say