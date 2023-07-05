Pullman police arrest man for assault at apartment, threatening residents with explosive

The man was arrested for first-degree assault. Additional charges will likely be added, according to police. A Spokane bomb squad is en route.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman police have arrested a man for trying to start an acquaintance's apartment on fire with what appeared to be an explosive device.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of Morton Street. Police took the man into custody after he attempted to light the explosive. He has been arrested for first-degree assault.

A Spokane bomb squad is on its way to the building to dispose of any explosives. Detectives will continue to investigate the incident and say additional charges will be most likely be added.

Police say there is no active threat on campus. but a perimeter has been established until the bomb squad clears any explosives to ensure the area is safe.

Felony Assault DV / Explosives PULLMAN - On May 7, 2023 at 4:13 pm, Pullman Police Officers were dispatched to the 400... Posted by City of Pullman Police Department on Sunday, May 7, 2023

