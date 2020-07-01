UNION GAP, Wash. — A suspected drunk driver hit a parked Washington State Patrol Trooper's vehicle on Monday night on a highway near Union Gap, causing it to flip.

According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, a suspected drunk driver hit the back of a trooper's vehicle, causing it to flip. The driver has been arrested for driving under the influence.

The right lane of I-82 at the Union Gap exit was blocked after the crash, according to Thorson. No one was injured in the crash.

