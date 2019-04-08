FRANKLIN COUNTY, Washington — Two Washington State Patrol troopers and a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy fired their weapons at a suspect after a high-speed chase that ended near Pasco on Saturday afternoon.

According to a WSP press release, two female suspects were in a stolen white Toyota Prius and attempted to avoid chasing officers at high speeds on Saturday afternoon. The WSP said the pursuit started in Columbia County after a possible robbery.

One of the female suspects jumped out of the car and was arrested in Columbia County, according to the WSP. Franklin and Columbia County deputies were assisted by WSP troopers. The pursuit ended two miles east of Pasco on eastbound Hwy 12 near the Snake River Bridge after 3 p.m., according to the WSP.

Officers deployed spike strips and PIT maneuvers during the pursuit, according to the WSP.

After the pursuit ended, the female driver armed herself with a firearm, according to the WSP. Two WSP troopers and a Franklin County deputy fired their weapons, striking the suspect multiple times, the WSP said.

After being wounded, the suspect barricaided herself in the car before WSP SWAT members took her into custody and treated her injuries, according to the release. The suspect is expected to survive and was transported to a local hospital.

None of the officers involved were injured, according to the WSP, and the incident is being investigated.

