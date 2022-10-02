WSP Trooper to continue recovering from injuries amongst, family, friends

Walla Walla WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson was injured while on duty late in Sept. Now, he's coming back home to heal from his injuries.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson was injured while on duty in late September.

The suspect Atkinson was chasing, Brandon Dennis O'Neel, 37, was later arrested by authorities. O'Neel was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail shortly thereafter.

Atkinson sustained injuries to his face and hand during the incident. Despite his injuries, the WSP Trooper drove himself to a nearby hospital, receiving initial treatment until he was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

After getting treatment for his injuries, he is getting ready to go home.

"Trooper Atkinson’s road to recovery will now continue with his family, friends, and colleagues at his side in the community he serves," said WSP Trooper Sarah Clasen in a press release. "The outpour of community support, thoughts, and prayers for Trooper Atkinson and his family have been immensely appreciated."

TROOPER ATKINSON IS COMING HOME! Trooper Atkinson to Return Home on Sunday October 2, 2022. Please Join us in Welcoming... Posted by Walla Walla County Emergency Management on Saturday, October 1, 2022

