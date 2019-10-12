OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol said scammers are "spoofing" its phone number with fake bomb threats in scam attempts across the state.

The WSP said in a press release that it discovered the issue on Monday afternoon after law enforcement agencies across the state received reports of messages from a WSP number telling people there were bombs in the area.

The scam then tells people they need to log into a website to ensure their safety, according to the WSP.

While the WSP said its still actively investigating the scam, it said there is no indication at this point that there is any credible threat of danger with the calls. Law enforcement also advises against giving any person information to suspicious callers.

