SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police say a woman allegedly brandished a gun after running from police and being involved in a collision at North Division Street and East Indiana Avenue on Thursday night.

According to Spokane Police Corporal Ben Maplethorpe, a woman allegedly ran from police who were attempting to stop her for speeding and reckless driving. The woman then was allegedly involved in a collision at North Division Street and East Indiana Avenue, according to Maplethorpe.

After crashing, the woman allegedly brandished a firearm, leading two officer to use "de-escalation techniques" to get the woman to comply and surrender, according to Maplethorpe. No one was injured.

The collision caused two left lands of southbound Division St. and an eastbound lane of Indiana Ave. to be closed for part of Thursday night, which caused some delays in traffic as crews cleared the scene.

