Woman texts for help after man allegedly threatens to kill her, Spokane police say

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman texted an acquaintance for help after a man threatened to kill her on Sunday, according to the Spokane Police Department.

According to Spokane Police Sgt. Teresa Fuller, 25-year-old Keman Rhone allegedly told the woman that he was going to kill her and her mother as soon as the vehicle stopped and showed her a gun. The woman's mother was driving and her child was also in the vehicle with them, according to Fuller.

The woman texted an acquaintance to say that she didn't feel she could safely call 911 and described the situation, according to Fuller. She also told the acquaintance where they were, Fuller said.

The person who the victim texted then called police and helped track her location so officers could respond, according to Fuller, which happened within seven minutes of the 911 call.

Officer stopped the vehicle south of Sharp on Division and all three victims were uninjured, Fuller said. Rhone was booked into the Spokane County Jail on three counts of first-degree kidnapping, she said.

Police executed a search warrant on a backpack Rhone allegedly had in the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm handgun, according to Fuller. Rhone could also face charges of felony harassment - threats to kill and first degree unlawful possession of a firearm, Fuller said, as Rhone isn't allowed to possess a firearm due to a previous assault conviction.