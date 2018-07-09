SPOKANE, Wash. — One woman was shot near the area of North Calispel Street and West Carlise Avenue Thursday night, according to Spokane Police.

Officials said the woman was shot in the torso multiple times and was seriously injured. A 29-year-old man was also in the SUV and suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said the incident began due to an argument. One individual involved in the fight grabbed a gun and fired into the SUV as it was driving away from the house

Spokane Police said two people are detained. Law enforcement officials identified one of the suspects as 32-year-old Jeremy Mallgreen. He was booked into jail on two counts of first degree assault.

