Woman shot during possible drug deal in Northeast Spokane

She was later taken to a local hospital and appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was shot and injured just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning near N. Cook Street and Wabash Avenue in Northeast Spokane during a possible drug deal.

According to the City of Spokane Police Department, officers arrived and provided aid to an adult female who had been shot. She was later taken to a local hospital and appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD is currently investigating this incident, reporting that it does not appear to be a random.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.