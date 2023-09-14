18-year-old woman intentionally set on fire in Tacoma, police asking public for information

The 18-year-old died on Sept. 3 and police say she was intentionally dowsed with an accelerant and set on fire.

TACOMA, Wash. — An 18-year-old Tacoma woman died on Sept. 3 and police say she was intentionally set on fire.

Around 1 a.m. that Sunday, firefighters responded to a call for a brush fire at 2900 Upper Park Street near Tacoma's McKinley Park. When they arrived, they extinguished the flames and found the woman in the debris, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Detectives say the woman was intentionally dowsed with an accelerant, then set on fire.

According to police, the woman lived in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood. Her exact cause of death is still being examined.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Sound 911 or Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

