Woman sentenced for conspiracy to distribute drugs across Idaho-Canada border

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Dalila Miller drove from the Seattle area to north Idaho with 227 pounds of meth and cocaine for it to be packed into Canada.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A 39-year-old California woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine across the north Idaho-Canada border, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.

U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit said Dalila Miller of San Diego was arrested after U.S. and Canada agents found her vehicle in a remote area of north Idaho near the border amid a drug-smuggling operation in October 2020.

When Border Patrol agents arrived where her vehicle was seen, two men were found standing next to bags with 227 pounds of meth and cocaine. The two men ran into Canada, leaving the bags behind.

Miller was later tracked down by U.S. agents leaving the area in her vehicle. Meanwhile, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) found and arrested the two men who ran into the neighboring country, Friday's news release said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said investigators determined Miller traveled from the Seattle area with the drugs and dropped them off at the border where they were packed to go across the border.

Miller pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine in December 2022. She was indicted in federal court in the District of Idaho for her role in the operation.

Chief District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Miller to 10 years in federal prison on Wednesday. She also must serve five years of supervised release following her time in prison.

The men from British Columbia – identified as Lawrence Edward Dwyer and Jason Cyrus Arkinstall – were prosecuted in Canada for the 2020 incident.

