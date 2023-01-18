Woman accused of second-degree murder in Medical Lake man's death to appear in court for pre-trial hearing

24-year-old Cynthia Metsker was charged with second-degree and unlawful possession of a firearm in relation to the man's death.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the woman involved in a fatal domestic violence incident that left one man dead in Medical Lake last year before Christmas eve.

24-year-old Cynthia B. Metsker was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in first-degree in relation to Colin Bastow's death. She was prohibited from legally possessing a gun.

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, deputies responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on Washington Street, in Medical Lake, at 11 a.m.

Deputies said the man was found in one of the apartments with apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics began life-saving measures but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Metsker was detained by deputies and interviewed by investigators. A juvenile witness was also taken in for questioning in the case.

Metsker was later booked into the Spokane County Jail on second-degree murder and unlawful possession of firearm charges.

Metsker will appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 1:30 p.m. for pre-hearing.

Related Articles Suspect in Medical Lake murder arrested for second-degree murder

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.