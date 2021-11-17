Woman deliberately hit by car in downtown Spokane, police say

The victim was badly injured and taken to the hospital, police said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was badly injured after she was deliberately hit by a car in downtown Spokane on Wednesday.

The event happened at about 12:30 p.m., near S Browne St. and Pacific Ave.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), they knew the driver purposely hit the victim because there was an altercation between the two women shortly before. The victim began to walk away, then the suspect drove her vehicle the wrong way down Browne St.

After she hit the victim, she also hit a concrete structure.

The driver was also taken to the hospital. SPD said criminal charges for her are expected.

SPD asks anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not spoken with investigators, to call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident 2021-20197916.