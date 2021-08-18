Spirit Lake murder victim's longtime boyfriend wanted as 'person of interest'

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said John Dalton should be considered armed and dangerous.

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is search for a person of interest in connection to the murder of a Spirit Lake woman.

In a press release Wednesday morning, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said Spirit Lake police responded to a home on the 4000 block of West Delaware Street at 7 p.m. Monday for a welfare check. Friends and family requested a check on 56-year-old Tina Swor after that did not hear from her for a couple of days, the press release says.

Spirit Lake officers entered the home and found Swor dead inside the home. Spirit Lake Police requested KCSO's Detective Division to investigate the incident. The preliminary investigation indicated foul play, according to the sheriff's office.

KCSO said is actively searching for Swor's longtime boyfriend, John Dalton, 55, as a person of interest.

Dalton is described as a white man, 6 feet tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He was last known to be driving a black 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with Idaho license plate 7BN3581.

The sheriff's office said Dalton should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you're asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you're asked to contact Det. Ballman at 208-446-2237 or hballman@kcgov.us.