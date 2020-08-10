Authorities search for witnesses after woman found lying in Spokane Valley road with fractures

The woman is reportedly in critical condition and unable to provide information about what took place, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Authorities are searching for people who were in the area where they found an injured woman lying in the street in Spokane Valley on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check at about 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the area of Park Road north of Trent Avenue. The caller reported a woman lying in the street suffering from an unknown problem.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, deputies found a woman in her late 50s who was unresponsive, but had no apparent signs of a serious injury, when they arrived.

The woman was suffering extreme difficulty breathing and had a very weak pulse, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies provided aid to the woman until medical personnel arrived. She was taken to a hospital where it was determined she was highly intoxicated and had several unexplained fractures.

Traffic Unit investigators have picked up the case and are working to determine how the woman was injured and what occurred prior to the discovery of her lying in the road.

Investigators know she left a local tavern at about 11:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. She lacked obvious signs of blunt force trauma that are usually observed as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

The woman is reportedly in critical condition and unable to provide information about what took place on the night she was found, according to the sheriff's office.