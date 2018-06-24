SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police said a woman escaped her attacker Sunday morning near the TJ Meenach Bridge in Northwest Spokane after being held at gunpoint.

Authorities said they received a call from an adult female who reported a male suspect held her at gunpoint and tried to drag her to a secluded location. According to the release, the female was able to get away and call for help after a physical struggle.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a suspect matching the description provided by the victim, later identified as Atif S. Ado, 28. Authorities said Ado ignored repeated commands to keep his hands visible and was reaching towards his pocket. Upon detaining the suspect, SPD found a realistic appearing firearm replica in the same area he had been reaching for.

After a subsequent interview and examination at the scene, police said they had probable cause to arrest Ado.

He was booked into jail for felony kidnapping.

Spokane police say, if possible, to use the buddy system and walk with a friend or group.

© 2018 KREM