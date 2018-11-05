SPOKANE, Wash. – A judge sentenced Martie Soderberg, the woman accused of plotting to kill her husband, to 15 years in prison.

Soderberg was previously found guilty of attempted murder and solicitation to commit first degree murder.

At her trial, she gave a very emotional and tearful testimony. When the defense asked if she loved her husband, she said, “Yes, I do, I love my husband.”

Court documents said she messaged an old friend on Facebook in 2016, and tried to get him to kill her husband. The documents indicated she had planned the attack on her husband for more than a year.

Friday, Soderberg said she plans to appeal the 15 year sentence.

