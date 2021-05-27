Spokane woman cited in 8-car pileup on I-90 for allegedly driving with suspended license

Three people involved in the crash were injured and two were taken to the hospital.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was allegedly driving on a suspended license with four young children in her car when she hit the center median on Interstate 90 and caused an eight-car pileup on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Camilla Zachary, 33, was driving her Ford Explorer east on I-90 just after 5 p.m. when she hit the median and pushed the barrier into westbound traffic, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A Honda Accord hit the concrete after an attempt to swerve out of the way of the barrier that was pushed into traffic. A GMC Sierra did the same thing, the Patrol said.

In an attempt to avoid the barrier, the Honda also hit a Buick. A GMC Canyon hit the other GMC, which had hit the barrier.

Another GMC Sierra then struck the barrier, followed by a Dodge Ram and a Honda Civic that hit debris.

At the time of the crash, Zachary had four children in her car ranging in age from two to 12, according to WSP. Two people involved in the pileup were transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with injuries. One of those injured is they was a 2-year-old passenger who was in the car with Zachary.

The driver of the Honda Accord was 47-year-old Eliseo Dumalo of Cheney was injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the GMC 43-year-old Sierra Christopher Butler of Mead, was also injured.

The drivers of the last five vehicles were uninjured.

Zachary was cited for driving while suspended, wheels over center line and a seatbelt violation.