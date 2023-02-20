Washington woman arrested for suspected theft in gambling post

Sara Moon was arrested by the Washington State Gambling Commission and booked into the Benton County Jail on four counts of first-degree theft.

PROSSER, Wash. — Investigators believe a Prosser Veterans of Foreign Wars Post (VFW) employee used her "position of trust, confidence and fiduciary responsibility" to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from VFW.

Sara Lee Moon was arrested by the Washington State Gambling Commission (WSGC) on Feb. 17 for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 from the VFW. She was booked into the Benton County Jail on four counts of first-degree theft.

WSGC agents did a routine inspection of the gambling records at the Prosser VFW last February. During the inspection, agents discovered missing money from the VFW's records. After opening an investigation, agents found more than $300,000 was missing in gambling and bar records from the VFW.

Moon began working as the gambling manager for VFW in 2019. The investigation connected the missing funds from the VFW to personal accounts that belonged to Moon. Agents also found the thefts began around 2019, around the time Moon was first hired.

