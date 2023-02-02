Vegas woman arrested for trying to smother patient at Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston

The 54-year-old suspect has been arrested and is currently being held at the Nez Pierce County Jail for one count of first-degree murder.

LEWISTON, Idaho — A 54-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested in Lewiston after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home.

According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), officers reported to the facility around 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 2 for what was initially reported as a battery. The suspect, Sandra McCarty, was reportedly on top of a patient with her hands over his mouth before nurses intervened. McCarty had left the scene before police arrived.

Police were later able to reach McCarty before detaining her and sending her to the police station for questioning. The 54-year-old suspect has been arrested and is currently being held at the Nez Pierce County Jail for one count of first-degree murder.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.