Woman arrested after throwing rocks at local high school

SPOKANE, Wash. — One woman was arrested for throwing rocks into Windows at Lewis and Clark High School.

The incident happened Thursday night. According to Spokane Police, they were called to the school because a woman was throwing rocks at windows.

Police were able to get a description of a suspect through witnesses and security video.

Downtown Neighborhood Resource Officers on scene recognized the woman as some one who they had come in contact with before. Friday afternoon, police arrested Brittiny Johnson,41.