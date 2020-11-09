Suspect killed, officer injured in shooting at Spokane Valley motel

Spokane police said the person who was killed was a carjacking suspect and had eluded police on Thursday.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane police officer is injured and another person is dead following a shooting in Spokane Valley near the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and North Dyer Road.

In a press conference, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said a carjacking suspect eluded Airway Heights and Spokane police officers on Thursday.

Meidl said they caught up with the suspect on Friday morning and the suspect, who was in a vehicle, fled at a high rate of speed. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office assisted to deploy spike strips.

Police located the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of the Rodeway in on East Broadway Avenue, Meidl said. One of the suspects in the vehicle got out and shots were exchanged between the officer and the suspect, Meidl said.

Meidl said both the officer and the suspect were shot. He said the suspect died and the officer was taken to the hospital. He said the officer is stable and their family has been notified.

Meidl explained that this is preliminary information.

KREM 2 spoke with a man who works across the street from the scene. He said police came and talked with him. He was told by police that a law enforcement officer was shot in his hip.

Meidl said several people have been detained and are being interviewed.

Washington State Patrol and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.