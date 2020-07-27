What to do if you get seeds from another country you didn't order in the mail

The seeds are sent in packages usually saying the contents are jewelry.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture is warning people about potentially harmful seeds being mailed to people unsolicited.

In a Facebook post Friday, WSDA said they received reports from people who received seeds in the mail from China that they didn’t order. The seeds are sent in packages usually saying the contents are jewelry.

WSDA said unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce disease to local plants or be harmful to livestock.

Here’s what you should do if you receive unsolicited seeds from another country: