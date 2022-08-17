Wenatchee police investigating shooting death of 18-year-old

18-year-old Yair Flores of Wenatchee died from his gunshot wounds. There is no suspect identified at this time.

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old who died from gunshot wounds.

According to police, on Aug. 12, 2022, officers were responding to what they thought was a possible cardiac arrest at a residence on Methow Street in Wenatchee. After arriving, they learned that the call they were responding to was a shooting.

Officers tried to give aid to 18-year-old Yair Flores before Emergency Medical Services arrived to take over. He died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

No suspect has been identified at this time, according to police. Next of kin have been notified.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call lead Detective Donny Graves at (509) 888-4256 or via e-mail at dgraves@wenatcheewa.gov. Callers should reference case #22W14149.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

