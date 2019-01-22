WENATCHEE, Wash. — Wenatchee police arrested and 18-year-old man and charged him with two counts of cyberstalking after they determined he operated a Twitter account used to harass and embarrass high school students.

Police said one video posted to the Wenatchee man’s Twitter account included images of a pair of Wenatchee High School siblings implying they were in a sexual relationship. This included using image editing software to superimpose pictures of the students onto a cartoon that depicted a sexual assault and concluded that one sibling had raped the other.

Police said students harassed the siblings over the allegations contained in the video. Their mother reported the content to Twitter, who refused to take it down because it was not in violation of policies.

The first video was reported to the police department. As police investigated, they found additional videos and images on the Twitter feed used to “roast” other students. The videos included one about a Wenatchee High School student who committed suicide being denied access into heaven and sent to hell.

A Snapchat account was also tied to the Twitter account in question, according to police. There was no actual identifying information tied to the accounts.

An officer served a search warrant on Twitter for any account holder information. Twitter was able to provide an IP address and email used to access the account.

Police ultimately identified Everett Anderson as a suspect in the case. He was interviewed and ultimately arrested for the charges. A search warrant was also served on Anderson’s home to recover the devices he allegedly used to post the content online.

