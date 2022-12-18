One person dead, one more injured after late-night shootout

Spokane Major Crimes arrested a teenage suspect on Sunday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person died after a shooting on E Wedgewood Avenue in North Spokane.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a shooting was reported overnight on Sunday at 1 a.m. SPD officers went to the scene, where two shooting victims were found. They were eventually moved to a nearby hospital.

One person has since died of their injuries.

Spokane Major Crimes Unit (SMCU) located the suspect and arrested a 16-year-old man around 2 p.m. on Sunday. He was taken into custody without incident by SPD's SWAT team and Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF). There are no other suspects at this time.

The suspect was arrested for 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault. According to SPD the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

