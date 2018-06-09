CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A Clark County youth pastor has been charged with child molestation and deputies believe there may be more victims.

Robert Wilson Rector, 29, faces charges of child molestation, assault, and sexual motivation involving children, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Rector had been involved with multiple church youth groups, civic groups, and other groups in Clark County. He also traveled out of state with youth groups, deputies said.

Court documents describe one victim's account from last summer. A then 15-year-old boy told detectives Rector had a sleep over at his Vancouver home with kids from church. The boy says that night, Rector touched his crotch four different times when he thought he was sleeping and massaged his back and thigh. The boy told detectives he was really confused, uncomfortable and didn't say anything because he didn't know what to say.

"It took them a while to come forward and we feel that there's other people out there in the same boat," said Wayne Phillip, a detective with the Clark County Sheriff's Office. "This may be a way for them to talk about what happened to them as well."

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Sgt. Todd Barsness at 360-397-2020 or email Todd.Barsness@clark.wa.gov.

