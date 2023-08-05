Washington State Patrol helping law enforcement make traffic stops from the air

WSP has planes they can use to track drivers who are fleeing police, which helps law enforcement make arrests without engaging in a car chase.

SEATTLE — Street racing is on the rise in western Washington, as is fleeing police.

Video from Washington State Patrol (WSP) shows four arrests made on Friday night in South King County with the help of WSP’s Aviation Section.

“They’re not expecting it at all, they had no idea they’re being surveilled from the air,” said Chris Loftis, Communications Director with WSP.

WSP has five Cessna Aircraft equipped with infrared cameras that are increasingly being used in traffic stops.

“When we discontinue these pursuits, they’re able to follow people from the air and we’re often able to capture folks,” said Loftis.

Pilots follow cars from the air and relay their position to deputies in their vehicles. The planes can also record speeds and bring up vehicle history which can all be used in court.

“It’s not just pursuing folks, it’s also helping traffic mitigation. When you have that eye in the sky, you’re able to look down and say hey, we’ve got a choke point right here,” said Loftis.

Loftis said the aircraft are used more and more often these days.

“When they are up, they’re busy folks," Loftis said. "Each plane usually has a pilot and tactical flight pilot, tactical troopers on the plane.”

In addition to the five Cessnas, WSP also has a King Air 200 which is kept in a hangar at the Olympia Airport.

“This is just another tool that we use to keep people safe and traffic moving,” said Loftis.