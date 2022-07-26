Washington physician under investigation for alleged sexual assault of patients

Josiah David Hill cannot practice medicine in Washington State until the investigation is complete.

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Content warning: This story contains references to sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has suspended Clallam County physician Josiah David Hill's medical license. The suspension comes after three of his patients came forward with sexual assault allegations.

According to court documents, the assaults all took place in Hill’s office at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, WA.

After the three female patients were admitted, Hill would make inappropriate comments toward the patients during various examinations and procedures. Hill would then assault the victims, using the excuse of medical examination to convince patients that the assault was standard procedure, according to the documents.

One victim immediately called her boyfriend and reported the incident to a nurse. The nurse assured her she was safe. However, Hill later entered her hospital room, where the victim told him to get out. Hill left, and the victim eventually left the hospital.

Until the charges are settled, Hill cannot practice medicine in Washington State.

