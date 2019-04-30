OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new Washington law aims at keeping teens who are caught sexting from being charged with adult sex crimes.

In the past, teenagers could face felony charges and have to register as a sex offender.

The law was originally written to target adults for child pornography crimes.

But now, the "Responsible Teen Communication" act creates a new set of crimes that only apply to offenders under the age of 18.

The new law makes it a misdemeanor instead of a felony for a minor caught sexting with another minor, but with an exception for more graphic images. This also means they are no longer required to register as a sex offender.

Minors who sell explicit images of a child 12 or younger could still be charged with a felony under new, minors-only criminal definitions.

Lech Radzimski is a deputy prosecutor in Stevens County. He's made it his mission to educate parents and their teens about the lasting impacts of sexting.

"There's a story I talk about in my presentation about a 17 year old kid out of Spokane County who got convicted of this and appealed all the way to the Supreme Court and ended up labeled a sex offender and had all these collateral consequences happen to his life," Radzimski said.

He said updating these laws is a necessary step in catching up with today's technology. He believes requiring teens to register as a sex offender should be looked at case by case.

"I know that there have been situations where people are taking these images, producing and selling them," Radzimski said. "So there are going to be certain situations where I think a collateral consequence like that is appropriate."

The Responsible Teen Communications Act goes into effect July 28.