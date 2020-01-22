GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The license of a Grant County chiropractor has been suspended following allegations that he inappropriately touched female patients.

The Washington State Department of Health says Richard L. Ribellia allegedly asked several of his female patients to disrobe for treatment when it was not required. Charges state that he inappropriately touched the patients’ breasts and genitals while performing treatments.

Health officials say Ribella is also accused of requiring his employees to come in for free chiropractic treatment when they were ill instead of allowing them to take sick leave.

Ribella cannot practice as a chiropractor in Washington until the charges are resolved, health officials said. He has 20 days to request a contest to the charges and suspension.

A website for Ribellia says he began practicing in Moses Lake in 2000. He opened his first chiropractic office in 1979 in Spokane, according to the website.

Anyone who believes a health care provider has acted unprofessional is urged to call the state Department of Health at 360-236-4700.

