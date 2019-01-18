SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is among the top ten states with the highest car theft rate, according to a new study.

The study from Your Mechanic ranks the states by rate of vehicle thefts per 100,000 residents. Washington came in at No. 7 with nearly 390 thefts per 100,000 residents. Alaska was No. 1 with nearly 576 thefts, followed by New Mexico and Nevada.

Washington fared well in other areas of the study. It did not make the list for least skilled or most aggressive drivers. The state ranked No. 40 on the study’s master list of the most dangerous states to drive in.

The study ranked Idaho as the 26th most dangerous state to drive in.

Another recent poll from PEMCO Insurance found that aggressive driving is on the Rise in the Northwest. However, most Northwest drivers believe their fellow motorists engage in more rude or dangerous driving behaviors than they do.

Whether it’s speeding, tailgating or driving erratically, aggressive driving among most Washington and Oregon drivers is more prevalent today than it was in 2015 when PEMCO last asked about drivers’ behavior behind the wheel.

According to PEMCO’s latest poll, drivers now admit to acting aggressive about 2.1 times per month, up from an average of 1.3 risky behaviors reported in 2015.

