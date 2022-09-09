Police: Spokane man sentenced to 280 months in prison for multiple felony charges

Warren J. Pittman, 33, was wanted on several felony charges since and was arrested near the US - Mexico border in January 2022.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Warren J. Pittman, 33, from Spokane was sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for several felony charges on Tuesday.

Pittman was on the run since April 2021 and was arrested near the US - Mexico border in January 2022.

Pittman was found guilty on July 21, 2022, on five charges, which include the following:

First-degree rape, using deadly weapon enhancements

First-degree robbery, using deadly weapon enhancements

First-degree kidnapping, using deadly weapon enhancements

Second-degree charges for taking a motor vehicle without permission, using deadly weapon enhancements

First-degree charges for criminal impersonation.

He must appear at the Washington Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board before he can be released. If released, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Pittman had been on the run since April 2021 and was arrested in Texas on Jan. 21 on five felony charges.

According to a Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) press release, in April 2021, deputies responded to a possible kidnapping at a North Spokane gas station. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located the victim and Pittman.

According to the police report, Pittman revealed to the victim he had a gun in his waistband, and he made the victim believe he was an undercover cop. He told the victim he would protect her as she was in danger because people were out to get her.

The victim later told deputies in a follow-up interview she quickly realized Pittman was not a cop and she feared for her life.

According to the police report, deputies located two reported stolen semi-automatic handguns after conducting a search in some bushes next to the Shangri La Motel.

Pittman was initially booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree kidnapping and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm with a bond at $10,000, which he posted and was released two days later.

After an investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force (SRSSTF), members continued the investigation, they re-contacted the victim who told investigators Pittman had sexually assaulted her.

SRSSTF investigators then located additional evidence to include Pittman’s car, which was seized pending a search warrant. Investigators contacted Pittman by making a phone call letting him know the car was ready to be picked up, but he answered he was out of the state and couldn’t pick it up, according to the report.

With the assistance of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Marshals Service located Pittman after issuing a national extradition warrant.

Pittman was arrested near the U.S. - Mexico border in Texas on Jan. 21, 2022, and extradited to Spokane County where he faced the charges.

