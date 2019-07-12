SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect wanted for a domestic violence situation at Biltmore Apartments is in custody after a standoff with police, according to Spokane Police Cpl. Teresa Fuller

The suspect barricaded himself in an apartment after he was approached by police about the incident, according to Fuller.

The suspect was wanted for a domestic violence incident which occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers knew the suspect was armed in the past so they proceeded with caution, according to Fuller.

Police evacuated a few people from the area, according to Fuller, and asked people to stay out of the area if they could.

There was a large police presence in the area and a SWAT team on the scene as well as paramedics and fire crews.

KREM 2's Karthik Venkataraman who lives in the apartments verified the incident is at the Biltmore complex.

Those who live in the complex were able to leave, according to KREM 2's Brandon Jones.