SPOKANE, Wash. — The United States Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help to find a fugitive who escaped a Spokane facility.

According to CrimeStoppers, Charles Reedy, 29, fled the facility on Aug. 23. They said he jumped out of a third-floor window and was seen limping away.

Reedy is a white male, 5’5” tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Officials said he has ties to the Yakima area.

Anyone with information on Reedy’s whereabouts is asked to call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to their website.

A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest, though CrimeStoppers did not list an amount. Tipster don’t have to give their name to collect the reward.

